Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene where a body was found on Tuesday afternoon.
The scene where a body was found on Tuesday afternoon. Christian Berechree
News

BREAKING: Body found in Fraser Coast lagoon

Jessica Grewal
25th Aug 2020 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been retrieved from a lagoon at Clearwater Crescent, Toogoom.

Investigations into the circumstances have begun and police are guarding the scene.

A spokesman for Queensland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had helped police bring the deceased person to shore on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chronicle understands a member of the public called 000 about 2.10pm. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the body of a male had been found at the location and said it was too early to determine any further details. 

More to come.

If you need to speak to someone, call Lifeline 24 hours on 13 11 14.

More Stories

editors picks fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parking permit plan ‘too little too late’ for operators

        Premium Content Parking permit plan ‘too little too late’ for operators

        Council News A recommendation to cut permit prices by 25 per cent will come before council tomorrow.

        Season high: Two sugar mills record best throughput

        Premium Content Season high: Two sugar mills record best throughput

        Rural Dry weather allowed field conditions to improve considerably for harvesting...

        Pair will power 1200km to Airlie Beach on unlikely steed

        Premium Content Pair will power 1200km to Airlie Beach on unlikely steed

        Offbeat The trip will raise funds for men’s mental health and will take the Gold Coast...

        Status of every project in $16b mining pipeline

        Premium Content Status of every project in $16b mining pipeline

        Business FULL LIST: There are dozens of mining projects planned