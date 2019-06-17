BREAKING: Police hunt for man who escaped custody

HELP SOUGHT: Police are seeking public assistance to locate 39-year-old Viva Dodd who escaped from police custody on Friday.

Bundaberg police are continuing their investigations into the current whereabouts of Viva Dodd who escaped police custody while being transported to the Bundaberg Hospital for treatment to a hand injury.

An immediate investigation was commenced with police conducting searches and carrying out enquiries. These investigations remain on-going.

The 39-year-old was in custody due to allegations of violent behaviour, however there are no ongoing concerns in relation to the safety of the public.

He is described as Aboriginal, 170cm tall with a solid build, brown hair with two rat tails at the rear and brown eyes.

His left hand is bandaged with two fingers splinted.

He has several tattoos including a large dragon on his right upper arm and a heart on his left upper arm.

Anyone who sights Viva Dodd is asked to immediately call 000 and not to approach him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and can reference QP1901152928.