BREAKING: Cannonvale two-car crash

A replica Ford Cobra was involved in a twin vehicle collision on Shute Harbour Rd at about 3pm.

UPDATE:

BOTH lanes of traffic have now opened at the scene of a twin-vehicle accident on Shute Harbour Rd with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews still cleaning oil from the bitumen.

A late-model grey Nissan came into contact with a 427 Ford Cobra SC Super Snake just past the corner of Shute Harbour Rd and Galbraith Park Dr towards Proserpine.

3.00PM:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service are on scene assessing three people at a two-car crash on the corner of Shute Harbour Rd and Galbraith Park Drive in Cannonvale.

Queensland police confirmed the crash occurred around 2.45pm and there were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.

One lane of traffic is now open.

MORE TO COME.