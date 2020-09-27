Menu
BREAKING: One person dead in four-vehicle crash on Bay road

Carlie Walker
by
27th Sep 2020 7:46 PM | Updated: 8:18 PM
UPDATE: A four-vehicle crash involving a truck at Susan River has claimed the life of one person on Sunday night.

Three cars were caught up in the crash, with the car that collided head-on with the truck resulting in the fatality.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said a man in his 20s was uninjured in another vehicle, while a family travelling in the third vehicle were also uninjured.

More to come.

UPDATE: One person is believed to be dead after a crash at Susan River.

The driver of a car collided with a truck head-on according to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The driver died at the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use Churchill Mine Rd to travel to Hervey Bay.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at Susan River.

It is understood a car and truck collided on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd near Noble Rd. 

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash happened about 7.25pm.

