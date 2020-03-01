Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leigh Mellon
News

Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

Matt Collins
1st Mar 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: POLICE were called after a driver went through their front window at an aged care resort in Noosaville.

QPS spokeswoman confirmed the incident, which occurred at the Noosa Waters Retirement Estate on Lake Weyba Dve, Noosaville, was caused by a female driver who lived in the complex.

A male was assessed by paramedics at the scene and was not transported to hospital.

 

 

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are on the scene after a car crashed into a house in Noosaville this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed a crew arrived at the Lake Weyba Dve residence at 9.32am on Sunday, March 1.

Paramedics were assessing one male, reported to be an elderly driver.

More Stories

Show More
car crash editors picks lake weybe drive qas
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push to shield mine supervisors from industrial manslaughter

        premium_icon Push to shield mine supervisors from industrial manslaughter

        News Union claims the move would ‘make a mockery of leadership accountability on mine safety’.

        Petterson bows out of race for Division 2

        premium_icon Petterson bows out of race for Division 2

        News Ron Petterson will no longer be recontesting the Division 2 seat, instead focusing...

        GALLERY: Celebrating the last day of summer

        premium_icon GALLERY: Celebrating the last day of summer

        News Families from across the region beat the heat at the Proserpine water park this...

        THE BEES KNEES: Paying it forward with reusable wraps

        premium_icon THE BEES KNEES: Paying it forward with reusable wraps

        News There is more than one reason these beeswax wraps are making an impact in Airlie...