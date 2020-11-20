Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stuart Fast
News

CRASH HORROR: 'Worst' moment friend found mates trapped

Stuart Fast
Jessica Grewal
19th Nov 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 20th Nov 2020 10:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SUE Todd was still in shock after seeing her two best friends trapped in a flipped car after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

She described the scene as "the worst," as she watched fire crews cut through the wreckage to rescue her trapped mates who were freed by fire fighters before being taken by ambulance to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Mrs Todd said her friends had only arrived from Brisbane on Thursday and were returning from a back massage, to her nearby house when the crash happened.

Three ambulances, two fire trucks and two police cars were at the scene.

QFES Station Officer Andrew Madders was at the scene, saying emergency services did not know how the crash occurred and hydraulic rescue equipment was needed to rescue the trapped occupants.

An elderly driver from the second car was also taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a leg injury.

Police at the scene said there was thankfully no significant injuries to anyone involved. 

EARLIER

MULTIPLE emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Hervey Bay where a car has flipped.

The crash happened on the corner of Areca and Royal Drives at Kawungan about 5.25pm.

Two people were trapped as a result of the crash.

Police officers and paramedics are on scene and the Chronicle understands fire fighters are on the way to help with the rescue operation.

More to come

More Stories

editors picks fccrash fcemergency
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver follows woman home during heated act of road rage

        Premium Content Driver follows woman home during heated act of road rage

        Crime The Proserpine man says a lewd comment she made added fuel to the fire.

        Two Whitsunday destinations trending for Qld travel

        Premium Content Two Whitsunday destinations trending for Qld travel

        Travel A new report found the heart of the reef is high on travellers' bucket lists.

        ‘Embrace the wonk’: Turning clay into crafted masterpieces

        Premium Content ‘Embrace the wonk’: Turning clay into crafted masterpieces

        Business A Strathdickie artist is encouraging residents to shop local this Christmas.

        Former navy chef caught with 11,000 child abuse images

        Premium Content Former navy chef caught with 11,000 child abuse images

        Crime Judge found there were ‘exceptional circumstances’