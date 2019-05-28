Menu
INVESTIGATION: Police are searching a red Suzuki Swift that is connected to an alleged road rage shooting this morning.
Car window allegedly shot at, car intercepted

Carolyn Booth
28th May 2019 9:35 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM
POLICE are investigating allegations that a shot was fired at a car window this morning, with police intercepting a vehicle near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking to the drivers of two cars reportedly involved in the incident.

Reported as a road rage incident, the car window was allegedly shot out around the Maroondan area, with police intercepting a car along Childers Rd.

A witness told the NewsMail she noticed a police car flew past Childers Rd with lights and sirens just before pulling over and searching a red Suzuki Swift near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking with both drivers in an attempt to work out exactly what happened.






