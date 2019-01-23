Charges laid over Pialba murder
A MAN has been charged with the murder of Pialba man Wayne John Thackrah.
Police were called to an Alice St unit complex during the early hours of January 6 where it will be alleged the 58-year-old was assaulted near a carport.
He was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased on January 14.
A 63-year-old man was arrested in Maryborough on Tuesday
He is expected to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.