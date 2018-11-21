BREAKING: Council refuses solar farm plan

South Burnett Regional Council have refused proposed plans for the solar farm outside Kingaroy.

South Burnett Regional Council have refused proposed plans for the solar farm outside Kingaroy. Emma Murray

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council have refused an application for a solar farm to be built outside Kingaroy.

Terrain Solar proposed a 40 megawatt solar farm, and associated infrastructure to be built over two lease lots and access easements over an approximate 118 hectare land area.

Mayor Keith Campbell said during the council's general meeting on November 21, they had consulted with an independant agronomist to assess the proposed location.

The proposed development site is 3km east of Kingaroy's urban area and is currently used for small-scale rural use, including cattle grazing.

"The development site is mapped as being Good Quality Agriculture Land, Class A, and is in an elevated location along a key transport corridor," he said.

The proposal was refused on the basis of the presence of the good quality agricultural land and the associated implications for the agricultural sector at the proposed location.

Councillor Terry Fleischfresser said the proposed development did not promote or enhance the agriculture and agricultural development in important agricultural areas.

"The proposed development does not protect Class A good quality agriculture land for sustainable agricultural use because it will have an avoidable unacceptable impact for 50 years, which is a term frame akin to being irreversible," he said.