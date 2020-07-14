Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
Crime

Central Queensland cop stood down over domestic abuse claims

kaitlyn smith
14th Jul 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG police officer from Queensland's Central Region has this week been stood down from official duties following a series of serious allegations.

The 29-year-old male constable is reportedly subject to investigation after he allegedly gained unauthorised access to confidential information.

He is further suspected of committing alleged acts of domestic violence against a person, though it is unclear whether both allegations are linked.

Queensland Police this morning released a statement regarding the officer's alleged abuse of power.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct."

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The officer has since been tasked to perform non-operational duties while investigations are underway.

It is unclear which part of the region the accused officer is currently stationed at.

police misconduct qps crime prevention
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re doomed to failure’: Calls to relax reef rules

        premium_icon ‘We’re doomed to failure’: Calls to relax reef rules

        News An inquiry into reef regulations is just two weeks away and a Prossie Canegrowers manager says the rules need to change

        Alleged Cedar Creek firebug case back in court

        premium_icon Alleged Cedar Creek firebug case back in court

        Crime He is facing four charges including setting fire to crops and malicious act with...

        Les Stagg Oval revamp opens opportunities for Brahmans

        premium_icon Les Stagg Oval revamp opens opportunities for Brahmans

        News Club manager is stoked the oval has been awarded funding for the project.

        FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

        premium_icon FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

        News A grand plan to charter miners to and from Whitsunday Coast Airport could slash...