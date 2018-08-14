UPDATE: Details released on fatal Miriam Vale crash

FATAL CRASH: Debris litters the road at the intersection of Fingerboard Rd and Bindaree Rd after a fatal crash earlier today. The occupants of the vehicle behind the fire truck have been taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions.

FATAL CRASH: Debris litters the road at the intersection of Fingerboard Rd and Bindaree Rd after a fatal crash earlier today. The occupants of the vehicle behind the fire truck have been taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions. MATT HARRIS

7.02PM: NEW details have emerged regarding a traffic crash at Miriam Vale today which claimed the life of a 40-year-old man.

The accident occurred on the corner of Fingerboard Rd and Bindaree Rd at 11.40am and involved a four-wheel drive and two other vehicles.

An initial police report said a Mercedes sedan travelling in a westerly direction on Fingerboard Road stopped to turn right into Bindaree Road, giving way to a Kia Cerato travelling in the opposite direction.

Police said a Nissan Patrol four-wheel drive following the sedan attempted to overtake it, travelling on to the wrong side of the road before colliding with the oncoming Kia as well as the sedan.

The 40-year-old male driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRAGEDY: Emergency services personnel covered the Kia with a green tarp after the fatal crash. MATT HARRIS

One of the vehicles caught fire, but was quickly extinguished by motorists who witnessed the crash.

Debris lay strewn across both lanes of the road as a result of the crash, with the front end of the Kia and Patrol sustaining major damage from the impact.

The accident caused Fingerboard Rd to be closed to traffic in both directions throughout the afternoon before reopening at about 6.30pm.

Traffic was diverted away from Fingerboard Rd but a number of people were stuck in Miriam Vale, unable to reach Agnes Water.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate the incident.

The major crash at the intersection of Fingerboard Rd and Bindaree Rd, Miriam Vale. The occupants of the vehicle pictured have been taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions. MATT HARRIS

12:14PM: PARAMEDICS are rushing to the scene of a serious traffic crash at Miriam Vale.

The crash occurred on the corner of Fingerboard Rd and Bindaree Rd just before 11.45am.

Police and fire crews are on the scene, and traffic is unable to proceed along Fingerboard Rd.

A severely damaged four-wheel drive is sitting in the middle of the intersection.

Another vehicle is also believed to have been involved in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said at least one of the vehicles' occupants is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.