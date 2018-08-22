Mackay man, 35, killed in Bruce Highway crash

The Bruce Highway is shut in Bloomsbury due to a crash

The Bruce Highway is shut in Bloomsbury due to a crash Wayne Fairbrother

UPDATE 10.15AM: A 35-YEAR-OLD Mackay region man has been tragically killed in a head-on collision on the Bruce Highway just south of Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Police spokesman told a Daily Mercury reporter at the scene, the man was travelling south towards Mackay in a Mazda when he collided head-on with a truck travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment.

UPDATE 10AM: TRAFFIC is backed up for at least five kilometers from the scene of a fatal crash on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

A Queensland Police spokesperson at the scene has confirmed one vehicle was travelling on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred, resulting in a head-on collision.

Forensic crash investigators remain at the scene, with the road expected to be closed for some time.

Police at the scene of a fatal crash on the Bruce Highway south of Bloomsbury Ashley Pillhofer

UPDATE 9.30PM: A DRIVER has died in a fatal crash on the Bruce Highway in Bloomsbury, police have confirmed.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a person has died after a crash at 7.40am near Porters Rd.

The victim is being identified and the next of kin will be notified.

Traffic is banked for kilometres and diversions are in place.

More to come

UPDATE 8.30am: THE BRUCE Highway between Bloomsbury and Mackay remains closed in both directions after a serious crash between a truck and a car this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed only one person has been taken to hospital from the Bloomsbury crash.

A man in his 50s was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with minor injuries in a stable condition.

Forensic crash investigators are attending the scene.

INITIAL: A PERSON has suffered critical injuries after a truck and car collision about 11km south of Bloomsbury this morning.

Emergency services are on scene on the Bruce Highway near the intersection with Porters Rd, after a truck and car collided about 7.30am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there are reports a car may be on fire on the side of the road.

The crash is understood to be very serious, with the highway expected to be blocked for hours.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a person is in critical condition and a man in his 50s has suffered minor injuries.

More to come.