BREAKING: Cyclone Debbie confirmed, likely to hit Tuesday

UPDATE: The latest Bureau of Meteorology cyclone prediction says Cyclone Debbie will hit the coast between Townsville and Proserpine on Tuesday morning.

BOM says it is likely to be a Category 4 tropical cyclone with gusts of up to 260 km/h near the centre.

Destructive winds are predicted for the Whitsunday islands and nearby coast on Monday evening.

"Tropical Cyclone Debbie is currently a category 1 cyclone, but is continuing to show signs of development. The system has been relatively slow moving during today, but is expected to adopt a steady west-southwest track in the next few hours. This general west-southwesterly motion is expected to continue for the next few days, bringing the cyclone towards and eventually onto the north Queensland coast,” BOM's update read.

The next BOM update will be at 8pm tonight.

EARLIER: The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed at 10:58am that Cyclone Debbie has formed in the Coral Sea.

"The tropical low over the central Coral Sea has recently developed into Tropical Cyclone Debbie. The system has been moving slowly southwards overnight, but has recently shown signs of shifting onto a west-southwest track. This general west-southwesterly motion is expected to continue for the next few days, bringing the cyclone towards the north Queensland coast. Conditions are expected to favour the continued intensification of the cyclone as it approaches the coast over the weekend and into early next week,” their update read.

While BOM says they do not predict gale winds today, they have warned that Sunday could wreak havoc for the Whitsunday Islands.

Abnormally high tides are predicted for the Whitsunday coast as the cyclone approaches. There is also a current Flood Watch for coastal catchments between Cooktown and Mackay.

The next BOM update will be at 5pm today.

EARLIER: The latest Bureau of Meteorology prediction has upgraded Cyclone Debbie to a Category 4 intensity system and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox has one message - it's better to be over-prepared than under-prepared.

"It is early but its never too early to be be prepared,” he said.

"We're encouraging everyone to get prepared and also to just get in the zone of thinking about what they're going to do in difficult situations like if they do have to evacuate what their plans are and how they're looking at doing that.”

BOM currently expects Debbie to reach the coastline somewhere between Proserpine and Townsville around 10pm on Monday.

BOM has also issued a strong wind warning today for the Mackay and Townsville Coasts and a gale wind warning for the Mackay coast tomorrow.

Hamilton Island will see wind speeds reach 25 kts today with gusts up to 30 kts. The highest recorded wind gust was 34 kts and was recorded at 9.14am today.

Shelves at Woolworths at Centro empty as residents prepare for the worst. Facebook

Cr Willcox said there are no certainties it would hit and that people should remain calm.

"We're monitoring it closely. I encourage people to listen to the radios, make sure they have their cyclone preparation kit ready, think about their own needs if they have children, make sure they've got the right amount of food and other essentials,” he said.

Whitsunday Regional Council has also opened the Whitsunday Disaster Coordination Centre, which can be contacted on 1300972006 for any information regarding the cyclone.

Cr Willcox said the worst case scenario would see the region's red zone evacuated sometime on Sunday.

"We might have to evacuate the red zone if this system does come down. People in the red zone should be making plans to evacuate if we did do that and if we call on that it would probably be Sunday afternoon,” he said.

"If you were thinking of going down south, it's a good down to batten down the hatches and go down south and have a holiday.”

To find out if you are in the red zone you can check your rates notice or the Whitsunday Regional Council Emergency Action Guide or check online at whitsunday.qld.gov.au.

Whitsunday Regional Council's evacuation map. WRC

Cr Willcox said the last resort would be the cyclone shelter in Proserpine.

The next BOM update will be at 11am.