BREAKING: Cyclone shelters opened at Bowen and Proserpine

CYCLONE: The Proserpine (pictured here) and Bowen cyclone shelters are now open.

WHAT WE KNOW

TC Debbie has formed in the Coral Sea and is expected to intensify to a Category 4 by the time it hits the coast

A 'Watch Zone' has been issued for Cairns to Ayr

A 'Warning Zone' is in place for Ayr to St Lawrence, including the Mackay and Whitsunday regions

Mackay is expected to get the worst of the rainfall

Thousands have been evacuated

The Bureau has labelled Debbie the most significant cyclone to hit Queensland since Category 5 Cyclone Yasi in 2011

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has opened the Bowen and Proserpine cyclone shelters.

The cyclone shelters have the capacity for 800 people each and are available to those people at the highest risk.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Cyclone Debbie remains at category 2 as of Monday morning and is expected to cross the coast between Townsville and Proserpine on Tuesday morning.

Due to the predicted significant storm tide the Red, Orange and Yellow zones (including those zones at Dingo Beach north to Cape Upstart and Bowen) have all been ordered to evacuate.

Chair of the Whitsunday Disaster Management Group and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said the Bowen and Proserpine Cyclone Shelters had been opened as a last resort for evacuees at 10am today.

He said the shelters were for people "that have no other option".

"It should be remembered that a public cyclone shelter is intended as a short term shelter option with very basic amenities and facilities. You will be much more comfortable out of the cyclone warning area entirely or seeking shelter with friends or family in the White or Blue Zones," he said.

Some people began trying to gain access to the shelters on Sunday, which is when evacuation of the red zones began.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan weighed in on the issue after coming to the aid of backpackers who were "told to get out of town".

"Two of them actually turned up late this afternoon in Proserpine outside the local cyclone shelter, only to find the place locked up like Fort Knox," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"Fortunately, myself and a local businessman sorted them out by bringing them to a local hotel. Hardly a good advertisement for the tourism industry!"

German backpackers Victoria Hanke and Carlotta Lotti Tenkhoff (right) with Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan yesterday. Facebook

German backpacker Victoria Hanke her friend Carlotta Lotti Tenkhoff had no idea what to do yesterday but they knew they had to get out of the red zone.

"We were at Global Backpackers hostel, we saw that we were in red zone. All the hostels next to us were already closing down and telling people to leave and our hostel didn't but we still wanted to leave," Ms Hanke said.

After getting a shuttle to Proserpine, the girls went to the information centre and called hostels and were eventually told to go to the cyclone shelter.

"There were other backpackers who wanted to stay there but it was shut," Ms Hanke said.

"They had a car but we were pretty much stuck and didn't know want to do.

"We looked up online but they were either way too expensive or far away, or they were already booked out. So we were just stood there - and there was a really nice man coming and he said he would go the pubs and ask whether we could stay there.

"Then he met Jason (Costigan), they were so nice trying to find somewhere for us to sleep. They had a room for us at the Grand Central and they gave us a good offer," she said.

"We were pretty scared because we don't know really know much about cyclones. There aren't really cyclones around in Germany.

"We saw people writing online and people were pretty frightened. We didn't know what to do."

The girls said they now felt secure and were very grateful to everyone who helped them find accommodation.

"We know that Australians were nice, but that really inspired us," Ms Hanke said.

Mr Costigan however was furious that cyclone shelters were not opened yesterday after evacuations were ordered.

"They're 20,000km from home, these two German girls and they've been told to leave their place in Airlie Beach," he said.

"Once you ask people to say look we recommend you evacuate the area in the red zone, once you do that, I think you have to have a system in place where the cyclone shelters are now open.

"I just find it hard the concept of having people knock knock at the door, 'mate you've got to evacuate', and the nearest public cyclone shelter was locked up like Fort Knox.

"You can't lock them up. They were built for a reason. Are we saving them for the next ice age?

"It's a poor advert for the Whitsundays from a tourist point of view."

Shelter limitations:

- No pets are allowed in the cyclone shelter

- Cyclone shelters do not have enough space for bedding and personal goods. The shelters will be used to accommodate as many people as is possible in the available space and most people will need to be seated in a chair

- Evacuees may be in a cyclone shelter for up to 18 hours. During this period the shelter will be "locked" down for a period of time as the cyclone passes

- Council warns that cyclone shelters will often become cramped, noisy, smelly, boring and you and your family will have little or no privacy

Locations:

Bowen Cyclone Shelter, Bowen State High School, Richmond Road, Bowen

Proserpine Cyclone Shelter, Proserpine State School, Sterry Street, Proserpine

For all the latest up to date information, follow the Whitsunday Disaster & Emergency Facebook page: www.facebook.com/WhitsundayDisasterandEmergencyInformation/

Evacuation (Storm Tide) Maps and video can be viewed here: www.whitsunday.qld.gov.au/522/Evacuation-Storm-Tide