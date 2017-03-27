29°
News

BREAKING: Cyclone shelters opened at Bowen and Proserpine

Dane Lillingstone | 27th Mar 2017 9:43 AM
CYCLONE: The Proserpine (pictured here) and Bowen cyclone shelters are now open.
CYCLONE: The Proserpine (pictured here) and Bowen cyclone shelters are now open. Sharon Smallwood

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHAT WE KNOW

  • TC Debbie has formed in the Coral Sea and is expected to intensify to a Category 4 by the time it hits the coast
  • A 'Watch Zone' has been issued for Cairns to Ayr
  • A 'Warning Zone' is in place for Ayr to St Lawrence, including the Mackay and Whitsunday regions
  • Mackay is expected to get the worst of the rainfall
  • Thousands have been evacuated
  • The Bureau has labelled Debbie the most significant cyclone to hit Queensland since Category 5 Cyclone Yasi in 2011

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has opened the Bowen and Proserpine cyclone shelters.

The cyclone shelters have the capacity for 800 people each and are available to those people at the highest risk.

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE: FOLLOW THE TOPIC FOR EMAILED UPDATES

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Cyclone Debbie remains at category 2 as of Monday morning and is expected to cross the coast between Townsville and Proserpine on Tuesday morning.

Due to the predicted significant storm tide the Red, Orange and Yellow zones (including those zones at Dingo Beach north to Cape Upstart and Bowen) have all been ordered to evacuate.

Chair of the Whitsunday Disaster Management Group and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said the Bowen and Proserpine Cyclone Shelters had been opened as a last resort for evacuees at 10am today.

He said the shelters were for people "that have no other option".

"It should be remembered that a public cyclone shelter is intended as a short term shelter option with very basic amenities and facilities. You will be much more comfortable out of the cyclone warning area entirely or seeking shelter with friends or family in the White or Blue Zones," he said.

Some people began trying to gain access to the shelters on Sunday, which is when evacuation of the red zones began.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan weighed in on the issue after coming to the aid of backpackers who were "told to get out of town".

"Two of them actually turned up late this afternoon in Proserpine outside the local cyclone shelter, only to find the place locked up like Fort Knox," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"Fortunately, myself and a local businessman sorted them out by bringing them to a local hotel. Hardly a good advertisement for the tourism industry!"

German backpackers Victoria Hanke and Carlotta Lotti Tenkhoff (right) with Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan yesterday.
German backpackers Victoria Hanke and Carlotta Lotti Tenkhoff (right) with Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan yesterday. Facebook

German backpacker Victoria Hanke her friend Carlotta Lotti Tenkhoff had no idea what to do yesterday but they knew they had to get out of the red zone.

"We were at Global Backpackers hostel, we saw that we were in red zone. All the hostels next to us were already closing down and telling people to leave and our hostel didn't but we still wanted to leave," Ms Hanke said.

After getting a shuttle to Proserpine, the girls went to the information centre and called hostels and were eventually told to go to the cyclone shelter.

"There were other backpackers who wanted to stay there but it was shut," Ms Hanke said.

"They had a car but we were pretty much stuck and didn't know want to do.

"We looked up online but they were either way too expensive or far away, or they were already booked out. So we were just stood there - and there was a really nice man coming and he said he would go the pubs and ask whether we could stay there.

"Then he met Jason (Costigan), they were so nice trying to find somewhere for us to sleep. They had a room for us at the Grand Central and they gave us a good offer," she said.

"We were pretty scared because we don't know really know much about cyclones. There aren't really cyclones around in Germany.

"We saw people writing online and people were pretty frightened. We didn't know what to do."

The girls said they now felt secure and were very grateful to everyone who helped them find accommodation.

"We know that Australians were nice, but that really inspired us," Ms Hanke said.

Mr Costigan however was furious that cyclone shelters were not opened yesterday after evacuations were ordered.

"They're 20,000km from home, these two German girls and they've been told to leave their place in Airlie Beach," he said.

"Once you ask people to say look we recommend you evacuate the area in the red zone, once you do that, I think you have to have a system in place where the cyclone shelters are now open.

"I just find it hard the concept of having people knock knock at the door, 'mate you've got to evacuate', and the nearest public cyclone shelter was locked up like Fort Knox.

"You can't lock them up. They were built for a reason. Are we saving them for the next ice age?

"It's a poor advert for the Whitsundays from a tourist point of view."

Shelter limitations:

- No pets are allowed in the cyclone shelter

- Cyclone shelters do not have enough space for bedding and personal goods. The shelters will be used to accommodate as many people as is possible in the available space and most people will need to be seated in a chair

- Evacuees may be in a cyclone shelter for up to 18 hours. During this period the shelter will be "locked" down for a period of time as the cyclone passes

- Council warns that cyclone shelters will often become cramped, noisy, smelly, boring and you and your family will have little or no privacy

Locations:

Bowen Cyclone Shelter, Bowen State High School, Richmond Road, Bowen

Proserpine Cyclone Shelter, Proserpine State School, Sterry Street, Proserpine

For all the latest up to date information, follow the Whitsunday Disaster & Emergency Facebook page: www.facebook.com/WhitsundayDisasterandEmergencyInformation/

Evacuation (Storm Tide) Maps and video can be viewed here: www.whitsunday.qld.gov.au/522/Evacuation-Storm-Tide

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fatality on 'notorious' road

Fatality on 'notorious' road

One person has died and two people sent to Proserpine after a Shute Harbour and Gregory-Cannonvalley Rd accident this morning.

TC DEBBIE: BOM Update-Storm surge, 100km winds and flooding

LIVE CYCLONE TRACKER: Evacuate as TC Debbie barrels towards coast

What's available to Whitsunday residents prior to Cyclone Debbie

PREPARED: Businesses are taking plenty of precautionary measures before Cyclone Debbie hits.

What's open and what's closed in the Whitsundays

Be prepared for possible power blackouts

FALLEN: Residents should prepare for possible power blackouts in coming days.

A fallen branch last night caused power blackouts.

Local Partners

BREAKING: Cyclone Debbie changes track, pushes south

New update has Cyclone Debbie hitting between Ayr and Cape Hillsborough

What's available to Whitsunday residents prior to Cyclone Debbie

PREPARED: Businesses are taking plenty of precautionary measures before Cyclone Debbie hits.

What's open and what's closed in the Whitsundays

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

GAME of Thrones fans were up in arms over that disastrous ice melting stunt pulled by HBO to announce the date for the new season.

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

Married At First Sight's shock vow renewal decisions

Nadia’s final decision at the vow renewal ceremony leaves us stunned.

NADIA and Susan's decisions stun viewers.

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

He’s OK. Grant Denyer has survived a serious car crash near Melbourne. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Grant Denyer airlifted to hospital after horror crash

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

$50,000 PRICE REDUCTION!!!

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of ... $485,000

Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of vacant land with a Development Approval for four superb lifestyle lots. The property is located...

Perfect Investment or first home

65 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 2 2 1 280,000

Set around a lush tropical pool - the Tranquile apartments offer owner occupiers and tenants alike a resort style lifestyle. With two and Three bedroom options...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A/5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

Under Contrac - Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 Under Contract

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Outstanding Riverfront Opportunity - Fully Furnished

706/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $459,500

Value for money and a low maintenance lifestyle, without compromising on style. This beautifully appointed fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom riverside unit...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 Contact Agent

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

UNDER CONTRACT- Over half an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 31 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only ... UNDER CONTRACT

What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only minutes away from all local ammenities. This block is located in the very popular Botanica...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!