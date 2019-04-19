Menu
BREAKING: Dingoes pull toddler from caravan on Fraser Island

Christian Berechree
by
19th Apr 2019 3:19 AM
BREAKING: A toddler has been pulled from a caravan on Fraser Island.

The Courier-Mail reports the 14-month-old's parents woke to the noise of the toddler being pulled from the caravan just before 12.30am on Friday.

The Chronicle understands the child was inside a caravan on Eurong Rd.

It is unknown how the toddler was freed, but it is believed the dingoes had held him by the head.

An emergency helicopter transported the boy to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition, with a head injury.

More information to come.

