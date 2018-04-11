Menu
Man arrested in Torquay street
Crime

DRAMATIC CHASE: Police corner suspect in backyard

Blake Antrobus
by
10th Apr 2018 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:09 PM

UPDATE: A MANHUNT has ended in a man being arrested along a Torquay street.

A man who allegedly fled the scene of a car crash was arrested about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

DRAMATIC ARREST: Police arrested a man along Moonlight Ave on Tuesday after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash.
The man was found hiding in a mango tree in a Moonlight Ave address.

The police dog squad and several other units scoured the area after the crash about noon.

The man was allegedly running through resident's backyards and jumping fences to avoid police.

EARLIER: A MANHUNT is currently underway in Torquay after a young male allegedly fled the scene of a car crash.

Scene of a car crash
Scene of a car crash Blake Antrobus

The police dog squad and several other units are currently scouring the area between Moonlight Avenue and Sunset Crescent. 

The Chronicle understands the accused offender is running through resident's backyards and jumping fences. 

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area until further notice. 

