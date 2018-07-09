BREAKING: Driver freed following collision in Cannonvale

Emergency services on scene working on freeing a driver trapped at 3.20pm today following a collision in Cannonvale at 3pm.

Emergency services on scene working on freeing a driver trapped at 3.20pm today following a collision in Cannonvale at 3pm. Jessica Lamb

UPDATE 4.15pm:

THE male driver of a dark green BMW convertible has been freed and taken to Proserpine Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Shute Harbour Road just after 3pm today.

A female passenger in the other car involved, a white four-wheel drive, was also taken to hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed both patients were stable with non-life threatening injuries.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Servicemen are currently on scene making the area safe and a tow truck is clearing the debris.

Traffic has slowed around the PUMA petrol station on Shute Harbour Rd, but is still flowing.

Queensland Police said investigations are still continuing into the cause of the collision.

MORE TO COME

EARLIER:

A DRIVER remains trapped following a two-car collision on Shute Harbour Road in Cannonvale this afternoon.

A white four-wheel drive and dark green BMW convertible collided around 3pm, near the PUMA Service Station.

Emergency services are on scene and working to free the trapped driver.

Drivers are asked to take caution around the scene and expect delays until the incident is cleared.

MORE TO COME.