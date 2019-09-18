BREAKING: Drumlines to be removed from Mackay’s beaches

Shark drumlines will be removed from Mackay's beaches after a federal court ruling today.

THE 24 drumlines designed to protect swimmers at beaches along the Mackay coastline will have to be removed after a decision in the Federal Court today.

The decision comes one year after two horrific shark attacks in the Whitsundays and an ongoing debate about shark culling since.

The ruling would mean any sharks caught on drum lines would not be shot and drumlines would be required to be checked daily to ensure sharks had a better chance of survival.

But Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said drumlines would instead be removed entirely from Mackay beaches as the government was not able to "immediately or safely comply with the conditions" to conduct daily checks and remove live sharks.

"It is not possible for us to implement the new restrictions on the shark control program within the marine park without putting our contractors in serious peril," he said.

"We will always put human safety first."

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner has spoken out about the decision to remove shark drumlines from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

Mr Furner confirmed shark control program equipment from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park would be removed, but the combination of shark nets and drumlines at beaches outside of the Great Barrier Reef would still remain in place.

Mayor of Mackay Greg Williamson said he was extremely "disturbed" about the removal of 24 drumlines at Blacks Beach, Eimeo and Bucasia Beach.

He said the drumlines were put there for a purpose.

"These drum lines were installed years ago at our most popular swimming spots and I think removing them will pose a huge threat to the community," he said.

"We are not immune to shark attacks."

Cr Williamson said he was most disturbed by the fact the court case was driven by Humane Society International, an organisation represented by the NSW environmental defenders office, using NSW taxpayers money.

"Let us decide what happens here in Queensland," he said.

Whitsunday-based independent diving instructor Tony Fontes disagreed, saying the court decision was "just common sense".

"Drumlines are an ineffective way of improving the safety of swimmers in the water," he said.

Mr Fontes said the installation of shark control equipment in Cid Harbour after the shark attacks on Hannah Papps and Justine Barwick was a "knee-jerk reaction" to the tragedy.

"A number of sharks were killed and the safety of Cid Harbour was not improved," he said.

"This latest court decision is a sign that we have moved passed the need to attack sharks."

As a tourism operator, Mr Fontes acknowledged the 2018 shark attacks damaged the Whitsunday tourism industry.

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Tash Wheeler said shark attacks were rare and with the right precautions there was no reason not to enjoy the Whitsundays underwater world.

"Guest safety is of the utmost concern to operators and island resort staff," Ms Wheeler said. "Like travelling anywhere in the world, it is important to understand the environment and heed the safety messages provided by operators."

