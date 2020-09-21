Hang glider's safety plan helped him survive crash at Lennox

UPDATE 2.50PM: AN EXPERIENCED hang glider who crashed into a cliff face at Lennox Head has walked away with minor injuries.

Acting Inspector for Northern Zone NSW Ambulance, Robert Kembrey, said the 55-year-old man was very fortunate to escape with minor injuries to his wrist.

"We were advised a hang-gliding pilot had lost control of his aircraft and it had collided into the cliff face," acting Insp Kembrey said.

Police Rescue were able to abseil down the cliff face to reach the man, who was located about 100m above the beach.

Emergency services rescue hang glider at Lennox Head Adam Daunt

"With the assistance of police rescue and the SES, and NSW Fire Brigade and RFS, we were able to lower the gentleman onto the beach where he was walked along the beach," acting Insp Kembrey said.

"The area although it is not quite vertical, it is very, very steep and quite dangerous."

Acting Insp Kembrey said the man was quite an experienced hang glider who just happened to miscalculate his height when he crashed into the Port Morton Lookout.

"He said he got a little close to the cliff face, he thought he was okay, but it was just a judgement error," acting Insp Kembrey said.

"He did tell me at one point he didn't have a great deal of lift and he was trying to get to the cliff face to execute a lift.

"He had a helmet and he'd taken all the smart precautions.

"He had a radio with him which allowed us to maintain communication with him.

"He was contacting the other pilots… he wasn't certain exactly where he is.

"I think no matter what adventure activity you do, it's really prudent to maximise your safety."

The man was taken to Ballina Hospital for further assessment of a suspected wrist fracture.

UPDATE: 2.20PM: A MAN has taken to hospital this afternoon following a hang gliding accident at Lennox Head.

Paramedics treated the man for a suspected wrist injury.

Emergency services rescue hang glider from Pat Morton Lookout in Lennox Head. Adam Daunt

Emergency crews were unable to get to the paraglider, who crashed into the side of Port Morton Lookout earlier today.

But after the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to assist, the man was able to be walked to safety by SES and NSW Police.

UPDATE 1.35PM: A HANG GLIDER has reportedly crashed at the Pat Morton Lookout in Lennox Head.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been called to the Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head to assist emergency service crews already in attendance.

There have been reports of a hang gliding accident.

Emergency services rescue hang glider from Pat Morton Lookout in Lennox Head. Adam Daunt

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services have been called to Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed five crews were called to the popular lookout just before midday on Sunday, September 20.

"We have a male who appears to have had a serious wrist injury," he said.

"Two crews are still on scene."

The spokesman couldn't confirm the man's age.

It is understood NSW Police and SES are also attending the scene.

