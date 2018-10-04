Emergency services at scene of Bororen fire

Emergency services have been called to a vegetation fire at Bororen.

UPDATE 7.25pm:

FIRE crews are working to control a large fire at Bororen.

Two urban and one rural crew are at the scene at Bates Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman told The Observer they have accessed the perimeter of about 80 per cent of the fire.

Earlier 7pm:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews have been called to Bates Rd, Bororen where a vegetation fire has started.

The fire was reported shortly before 6.30pm near 333 Bates Rd.

At least five rural and urban crews are responding.

Residents living nearby have been advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.