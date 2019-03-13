Menu
Extreme restrictions are aimed at making drinking water supplies in the region last as long as possible.
Council News

BREAKING: Extreme water restrictions to be enforced tomorrow

marian faa
by
13th Mar 2019 11:15 AM

FROM tomorrow, residential water users in the Southern Downs will be forced to limit themselves to 120L per day under new council measures aimed at addressing what local politicians have called "a disaster".

Extreme water restrictions will come into play almost immediately after they were announced in a special council meeting this morning.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the restrictions were aimed at making drinking water supplies in the region last as long as possible.

"Our decision in mid-2018 was to consider this drought like we would any other disaster," the mayor said.

New restrictions will also mean a total ban on outdoor watering of plants and gardens, topping up swimming pools and using council drinking water on sporting fields.

Residents will only be allowed to clean the mirrors, lights, glass and number plates on their cars with a bucket filled directly from a tap.

Up to this point, no action has been take to enforce of water restrictions according to a SDRC Emergency Water Supply Plan released today.

But that is about to change.

"The council has commenced enforcement of compliance in accordance with the current high level water restrictions," the plan states.

