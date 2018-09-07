Menu
Login
Three fishermen were rescued off Double Island this morning. (File photo).
Three fishermen were rescued off Double Island this morning. (File photo). Erika Henning
News

BREAKING: Fishermen saved from sinking boat off DI

Frances Klein
by
7th Sep 2018 8:31 AM

UPDATE:

THREE fishermen have been rescued after their boat hit rocks off Double Island Point and began taking on water just before dawn this morning.

After abandoning their 13 metre charter boat, the trio were safely picked up by a nearby vessel, believed to be a yacht. 

Volunteer marine rescue workers met the men, directed by the overhead RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter that was called to the rescue mission.

A critical care team QAS paramedic spoke with one of the rescued fishermen by phone who had medical concerns, but no serious injuries were reported.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was originally called in by Australian Search and Rescue just after 5.15am this morning.

EARLIER:

THREE people have reportedly been rescued from a crashed boat off Double Island Point this morning.

It's believed a vessel hit a rock and stopped fast about 5am this morning.

Water police are involved in the rescue, and reports indicate people have been helped to safety from a passing yacht.

The boat is believed to be visible offshore.

More to come.

boat cooloola coast double island point rescue
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    News THIS year marks 50 years since Australian troops took part The Battle of Coral and Balmoral - a bloody three week campaign.

    Prior to box for North Queensland title

    Prior to box for North Queensland title

    News Prior to box for North Queensland title

    Backpackers deflated after Island adventure falls flat

    Backpackers deflated after Island adventure falls flat

    News "This is either going to end in tragedy or a hilarious news story"

    Local Partners