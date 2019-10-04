Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car that caught fire during a serious crash at Kilkivan on Friday morning. The passengers were lucky to escape, a witness said.
A car that caught fire during a serious crash at Kilkivan on Friday morning. The passengers were lucky to escape, a witness said. Philippe Coquerand
News

BREAKING: Five hurt, car incinerated in Wide Bay crash

scott kovacevic
by
4th Oct 2019 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FIVE people have been hurt in a serious two car crash which incinerated one vehicle near Kilkivan this morning.

Almost a dozen emergency vehicles including the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter are at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 8.30am near the intersection of the Wide Bay Highway and Spencer Rd.

It is believed the two vehicles collided head-on.

One reportedly burst into flames after the crash and the passengers were lucky to have not been killed, a witness said.

 

Emergency services at a serious crash at Kilkivan.
Emergency services at a serious crash at Kilkivan. Philippe Coquerand

A QAS spokesman said a woman in her 80s was trapped in the wreck, and suffered serious leg and pelvic injuries.

It took more than an hour to free her.

A man in his 70s suffered chest injuries, and three other people have been taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

These include two other men in their 70s, one suffering head injuries and the other receiving minor injuries, and a woman in her 40s with minor injuries.

The road has been closed and a detour put in place.

crash editors picks emergency gympie crash kilkivan wide bay highway
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Race against time to contain crazy infestation

    premium_icon Race against time to contain crazy infestation

    Environment Battle to reclaim 35 hectares of the Whitsundays and the campaign to protect pristine islands.

    'You're driving a lethal machine': Drink-driver blasted

    premium_icon 'You're driving a lethal machine': Drink-driver blasted

    Crime Drink-driver was already required to drive with an interlock device.

    Firey hangs up helmet for the final time

    premium_icon Firey hangs up helmet for the final time

    News Retirement will not stop Ron McCall's work for the community.

    NQ MP’s daughter caught in alleged cocaine sting

    premium_icon NQ MP’s daughter caught in alleged cocaine sting

    Crime She has been charges as part of police op targeting dial-a-dealer.