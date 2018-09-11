Menu
Login
Fire brigade. Photo: Alistair Brightman /
Fire brigade. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Alistair Brightman
News

UPDATED: Four crews extinguishing Calliope fire

Hannah Sbeghen
by
10th Sep 2018 1:39 PM

UPDATED 2.42PM: FIREY'S have extinguished the blaze on Stowe Rd and are monitoring the area.

EARLIER 1.39PM: FOUR crews are extinguishing a large grass fire near Calliope Country Club on Stowe Rd, Calliope this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services got the call at 11.45am and have been working to contain the fire.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was still active but was not currently threatening any property.

"The fire has multiple fronts and is being contained bit-by-bit," he said.

calliope fires
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Adani faces $2.7 million fine for emissions release

    Adani faces $2.7 million fine for emissions release

    News A company owned by Adani is facing a maximum $2.7 million fine for alleged unauthorised discharge of sediment water.

    Cannonvale burglar steals phone while resident has shower

    Cannonvale burglar steals phone while resident has shower

    News Cannonvale burglar steals phone while resident has shower

    Austrian Anna sets off on tour

    Austrian Anna sets off on tour

    News Austrian Anna sets off on tour

    Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    News Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    Local Partners