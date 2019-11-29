Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
Breaking

BREAKING: Have you seen this missing man?

Jessica Lamb
by
29th Nov 2019 5:31 PM | Updated: 7:25 PM

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.

Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Road address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.

He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

 

Bradley is about 180cm tall with a fair complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and a proportionate build.

Police and family hold concern for his well-being as he has not been contactable and suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

bradley young fccommunity fcpolice fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wear your ugliest christmas sweaters, carols are on the way

        premium_icon Wear your ugliest christmas sweaters, carols are on the way

        News “Last year we went through more than 500 sausages if that’s an indication of the turnout"

        Three Whitsundays centres unite to help bushfire victims

        Three Whitsundays centres unite to help bushfire victims

        News Fancy dress party to be held to raise funds.

        Get strumming, three day festival to bring 100 uke players

        premium_icon Get strumming, three day festival to bring 100 uke players

        Music Don't be surprised when 100 ukelele players arrive.