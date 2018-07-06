Menu
News

BREAKING: Head-on collision on Bruce Hwy

Jessica Lamb
by
6th Jul 2018 9:22 AM

AN ELDERLY man in a critical condition has been airlifted to Townsville following two car crashes 2km outside Proserpine on the Bruce Hwy just after 6am this morning.

The 24-year-old and a 19-year-old male drivers of the initial head-on collision between two four-wheel drives were taken by Queensland Ambulance Service to Proserpine Hospital with leg and pelvic injuries respectively.

 

Picture of the initial crash this morning just past 6am on the Bruce Hwy.
Picture of the initial crash this morning just past 6am on the Bruce Hwy. Facebook

Police confirmed the road was closed from 6am to 8.30am which caused a back-up of traffic and while attending to the first crash a second crash occurred 200m further south on the highway.

The car involved in the second crash being loaded onto a tow-truck this morning.
The car involved in the second crash being loaded onto a tow-truck this morning. Jessica Lamb

Police said initial inquiries indicate vehicles were stopped in a line of traffic because of the first crash when a Holden Rodeo has collided with the last stopped vehicle, a Mercedes van.   

The van has then collided with a Ford Ranger which was also stopped in the line of traffic.  

An 80-year-old man, the driver of the Holden Rodeo, was taken to Proserpine Hospital before being flown by the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter to Townsville Hospital.  

The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the second crash received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police said investigations are continuing into both of the crashes.

More to come.

Whitsunday Times

