BREAKING: Head-on collision on Bruce

AN ELDERLY man in a critical condition has been airlifted to Townsville following two car crashes 5km outside Proserpine on the Bruce Hwy just after 6am this morning.

AN ELDERLY man in a critical condition has been airlifted to Townsville following two car crashes 5km outside Proserpine on the Bruce Hwy just after 6am this morning. Jessica Lamb

The 24-year-old and a 19-year-old male drivers of the initial head-on collision between two four-wheel drives were taken by Queensland Ambulance Service to Proserpine Hospital with leg and pelvic injuries respectively.

Police confirmed the road was closed from 6am to 8.30am which caused a back-up of traffic.

The car involved in the second crash being loaded onto a tow-truck this morning. Jessica Lamb

An 80-year-old man was taken to Proserpine Hospital before being flown by the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter to Townsville Hospital when the car he was driving crashed into stopped traffic on the Bruce Hwy.

Police said investigations are continuing into both of the crashes.

