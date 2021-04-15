Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Fire destroys home at Maryborough
Crime

TRAGIC UPDATE: Body found in M'boro house fire

Carlie Walker
15th Apr 2021 8:40 AM | Updated: 10:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10am 

Fire crews at the scene of the fatal fire at Garden St had to rush from there to a separate fire at the Maryborough Recycling Centre on Ann St. Updates here

UPDATE: 9.27am

The body of a man has sadly been found in the home where a fire broke out in Maryborough on Thursday morning. 

Investigations are continuing. 

 

UPDATE: 9.04am 

Emergency services are tearing away the side walls of the charred shell of the home to gain access to the inside. 

The wall of the side of the charred home is being removed so emergency services can gain access.
The wall of the side of the charred home is being removed so emergency services can gain access. Carlie Walker

UPDATE: 8.49am

The roof of the home has collapsed and forensic investigators are on scene. 

Police tape has been set up around the perimeter. 

The roof collapsed at the home at Garden St, Maryborough
The roof collapsed at the home at Garden St, Maryborough Carlie Walker

EARLIER:

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a home in Garden St, Maryborough.

The fire broke out just before 8am Thursday.

The fire can be seen raging from the street and large plumes of smoke are impacting the area.

More to come.

fcemergency fcfire
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He was just absolutely committed to his community’

        Premium Content ‘He was just absolutely committed to his community’

        Community VALE DALE THICKER: He gave 45 years to Bowen’s State Emergency Service and will be ‘sorely missed in so many ways’ but ‘never forgotten’

        OPINION: Urannah Dam to provide a future for the north

        Premium Content OPINION: Urannah Dam to provide a future for the north

        Opinion ‘It is time for the private sector to push the potential of the north to provide...

        EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Health Everything you can do now COVID-19 restrictions have eased

        Potential candidates jostling to take on George Christensen

        Premium Content Potential candidates jostling to take on George Christensen

        Politics The federal election could be more than a year away