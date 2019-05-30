Infant killed after being hit by car in Chinchilla

An infant has died after an accident at an Edward St address in Chinchilla.

AN INFANT has died in a tragic accident along Edward St in Chinchilla this morning.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene just before 11am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed on a Channel 7 livestream that a potentially fatal accident had occurred in Chinchilla this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one person has been transported to Chinchilla Hospital for emotional distress.

It has been a horror week for road accidents in Queensland in the lead up to Fatality Free Friday.

Seven people were killed in three separate crashes within a 140km radius of Chinchilla this week.

The Chinchilla tragedy this morning marks the eighth death in the region in five days.