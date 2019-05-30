Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An infant has died after an accident at an Edward St address in Chinchilla.
An infant has died after an accident at an Edward St address in Chinchilla. Brooke Duncan
Breaking

Infant killed after being hit by car in Chinchilla

Brooke Duncan
by
30th May 2019 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INFANT has died in a tragic accident along Edward St in Chinchilla this morning.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene just before 11am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed on a Channel 7 livestream that a potentially fatal accident had occurred in Chinchilla this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one person has been transported to Chinchilla Hospital for emotional distress.

It has been a horror week for road accidents in Queensland in the lead up to Fatality Free Friday.

Seven people were killed in three separate crashes within a 140km radius of Chinchilla this week.

The Chinchilla tragedy this morning marks the eighth death in the region in five days.

More Stories

Show More
accident chinchilla death editors picks fatality infant

Top Stories

    Region scores major coup with karate competition

    premium_icon Region scores major coup with karate competition

    Sport All Australian Kyokushin championships in Cannonvale.

    Cadets take tour of duty in Vietnam war chopper

    premium_icon Cadets take tour of duty in Vietnam war chopper

    News Cadets get unique experience flying above Airlie in Eagle One.

    Students set to go door knocking

    premium_icon Students set to go door knocking

    News Secondary students knocking doors for a top cause.