Menu
Login
News

BREAKING: Jeep smashes into Gympie lounge room

A car has crashed into a house on Old Maryborough Rd
A car has crashed into a house on Old Maryborough Rd Renee Albrecht
Frances Klein
by

EMERGENCY crews have rushed to a property on Old Maryborough Rd where a car has smashed through the front of a house.

The driver, believed to be in his 60s, appears to have lost conciousness while he was turning from Parsons Rd into Old Maryborough Rd, a witness at the scene said.

A Jeep has severely damaged the front of a house when it smashed into it on Thursday.
A Jeep has severely damaged the front of a house when it smashed into it on Thursday. Renee Albrecht

The driver mounted the curb, went down the slope of the front yard and smashed into the lounge room at the front of the house knocking in the front door and smashing through a brick wall the witness said.

Emergency workers on scene have removed the driver from the car, but are concerned the area is not safe.

The house is thought to have been vacant at the time of the crash. 

The crash has cracked the brick work severely and damaged roof guttering causing potential structural damage to the house.

It is unknown when the car can be safely removed. 

Topics:  ambulance car into house editors picks gympie crashes police

Gympie Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Helen Scott, from one of the only two island resorts operating in the Whitsundays post-cyclone, says she is constantly checking the cyclone watch.

Put in coma by post-cyclone illness

ROUGH SAILING: Tanya Bertram and Brett Young at Abell Point Marina in front of their yacht Haywire.

Brett Young weathered the storm, only for infection to strike.

Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket

CARAVAN CREW: Wind and rain failed to dampen the spirits of ACC members at their combined branch muster at Airlie Beach this month.

Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket.

Mainland resort listed for sale

FOR SALE: The Coral Sea Resort is expected to fetch $16m.

Mainland resort listed for sale.

Local Partners