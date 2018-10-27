BREAKING: Juveniles on the run from Gympie police

ON THE RUN: Gympie Police are searching for four juveniles who escaped from police this afternoon in a stolen vehicle.

FOUR juveniles have escaped Gympie police this afternoon in a stolen vehicle.

The white Nissan Qashqai with number plates 499WFB was stolen several days ago from Brisbane.

Gympie police received a tip-off around 6pm this evening that the stolen vehicle was parked near the Gympie Aquatic Centre.

"We were looking into a stolen vehicle when it decamped from police this afternoon," Sgt Scott Poole said.

"At this stage the juveniles are still on the run, I believe there was four in the car."

A witness posted footage to Facebook of the white Nissan car fleeing into a garden bed to escape capture.

"One of the offenders is known to police, but we're still looking for them," Sgt Poole said.

"We weren't able to give chase to the offenders."

If you have any information in relation to the incident please phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Gympie Police on 5480 1111.