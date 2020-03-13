BREAKING: Kingaroy Woolies worker tests positive to virus

A SPOKESPERSON from Woolworths has confirmed a Kingaroy employee has tested positive to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We have been notified by the Queensland Department of Health that a team member in our Kingaroy store has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the spokesperson said.

"While the Queensland Department of Health has confirmed the risk of transmission to customers and team members is low, the safety and wellbeing of the community is our highest priority.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------GET THE LATEST IN BREAKING NEWS, COURT, COUNCIL, BUSINESS AND MORE DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX.

CLICK THE GRAPHIC BELOW

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"We're contacting our store team members and will provide all appropriate support and guidance to them in line with the advice from the health authorities.

"As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place, and the store had a deep clean overnight.

"As an extra precautionary measure, we will be closing the store at 8pm to carry out an additional detailed clean.

"Customers and team members should be assured they can continue to shop and work at our Kingaroy supermarket with confidence.

"Any customers shopping in our stores over the past week who become unwell in the next two weeks should contact the Department of Health."