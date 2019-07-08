Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SERIOUS CRASH: Emergency crews rushed to a serious crash near Gympie where a car reportedly crashed into a tree. A 46-year-old man has a head injury and will be flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
SERIOUS CRASH: Emergency crews rushed to a serious crash near Gympie where a car reportedly crashed into a tree. A 46-year-old man has a head injury and will be flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Troy Jegers
News

Man, 46, 'critical' after horror crash near Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
7th Jul 2019 8:28 PM | Updated: 8th Jul 2019 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash north of Gympie.

A man and a woman managed to escape out of their car after it reportedly crashed into a tree on Cherry Tree Road, Kanigan just before 6.40pm.

A rescue helicopter has landed near the Glenwood petrol station.

The man, 46, was in a neck brace and was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The man is believed to have a serious head injury, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The woman in her 40s has a chest and back injury and was being taken to Gympie Hospital in a "stable condition."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man had "life threatening injuries."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

Show More
breaking news car crash editors picks gympie crash gympie region crash horror crash injured kanigan kanigan crash rescue helicopter
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Your guide to first ever Proserpine Motor Show

    premium_icon Your guide to first ever Proserpine Motor Show

    Whats On The inaugural event will also serve as a fundraiser for a vital service in the Whitsundays. Here's everything you need to know.

    WATCH: Everything you need to know to catch a mackerel

    premium_icon WATCH: Everything you need to know to catch a mackerel

    Fishing Everything you need to know to reel in a monster catch.

    Prossie teen to jet off to US for comp

    premium_icon Prossie teen to jet off to US for comp

    Sport He'll be riding bulls weighing over 400kg.