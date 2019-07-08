Man, 46, 'critical' after horror crash near Gympie

SERIOUS CRASH: Emergency crews rushed to a serious crash near Gympie where a car reportedly crashed into a tree. A 46-year-old man has a head injury and will be flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash north of Gympie.

A man and a woman managed to escape out of their car after it reportedly crashed into a tree on Cherry Tree Road, Kanigan just before 6.40pm.

A rescue helicopter has landed near the Glenwood petrol station.

The man, 46, was in a neck brace and was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The man is believed to have a serious head injury, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The woman in her 40s has a chest and back injury and was being taken to Gympie Hospital in a "stable condition."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man had "life threatening injuries."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.