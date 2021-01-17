Menu
A man has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he crashed his motorcycle at Glen Echo this morning. Picture: File
News

Man airlifted after motorcycle crash at Glen Echo

Kristen Camp
17th Jan 2021 11:50 AM
A male patient of an unknown age has been taken the to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he crashed his motorcycle at Glen Echo.

The man sustained a back injury from the incident that occurred at 8:48am this morning on Glen Echo Rd.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson, he was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast LifeFlight team.

This comes after one person was taken to Gympie Hospital after they were bitten by a snake last night at a property near Glenwood.

 

