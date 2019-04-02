Man charged with Brogden murder

Jay Brogden, 21, who vanished in Cannonvale, north Queensland, on April 21, 2007.

A MAN has today been charged with murder in relation to the death of Jay Brogden in Airlie Beach in 2007.

The 33-year-old was arrested this morning for his alleged role in the murder after being extradited from Sydney to Brisbane on March 19 relating to an incident in Airlie Beach in 2009.

The man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Jay Anthony Brogden was a 21-year-old who went missing from Cannonvale in April 2007.

Police reopened investigations in March after receiving "new" information in January from new witnesses.

On March 27, police established a crime scene at a Mazlin St, address, looking for items believed to be linked to Mr Brogden's death.

Two arrests were made in March in relation to the incident.

New South Wales police arrested a Coffs Harbour man, 32, formerly of Airlie Beach, on unrelated matters on March 26.

Queensland Police confirmed detectives from the Homicide Group would apply for his extradition to Queensland at a later date to face charges for the murder of Jay Brogden.

The man remains in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.