BREAKING: Man dies after collision on Bruce Hwy

AN ELDERLY man has died after being airlifted to Townsville Hospital following two car crashes 5km outside Proserpine on the Bruce Hwy just after 6am yesterday. Jessica Lamb

UPDATE 1am: AN ELDERLY man has died following a traffic crash in Proserpine yesterday morning.

Officers were called to the Bruce Highway about 2km south of Proserpine shortly after 6am after two 4WDs collided.



Both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injures.



As police were responding to the initial crash, a second crash occurred about 200m south of the first crash site.



The driver of one of the three vehicles involved in the second crash, an 80-year-old man, was airlifted to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

He was pronounced deceased later in the afternoon.

Forensic Crash Unit are continuing their investigations.

The 24-year-old and a 19-year-old male drivers of the initial head-on collision between two four-wheel drives were taken by Queensland Ambulance Service to Proserpine Hospital with leg and pelvic injuries respectively.

Picture of the initial crash this morning just past 6am on the Bruce Hwy. Facebook

Police confirmed the road was closed from 6am to 8.30am which caused a back-up of traffic and while attending to the first crash a second crash occurred 200m further south on the highway.

The car involved in the second crash being loaded onto a tow-truck this morning. Jessica Lamb

Police said initial inquiries indicate vehicles were stopped in a line of traffic because of the first crash when a Holden Rodeo has collided with the last stopped vehicle, a Mercedes van.

The van has then collided with a Ford Ranger which was also stopped in the line of traffic.

An 80-year-old man, the driver of the Holden Rodeo, was taken to Proserpine Hospital before being flown by the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter to Townsville Hospital.

Patient now on board #RACQ #CQRescue being transported to Townsville in a critical condition is an 80-year-old man whose car hit anothet two-car accident on the Bruce Highway about 6am. — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) July 6, 2018

The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the second crash received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police said investigations are continuing into both of the crashes.