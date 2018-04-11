Menu
Login
A man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court charged over a domestic violence incident.
A man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court charged over a domestic violence incident.
News

BREAKING: Man dies in fatal crash near CQ mine entrance

Shayla Bulloch
by
11th Apr 2018 10:13 AM

UPDATE 10:01am: POLICE have confirmed a man died at the scene of a Central Queensland crash overnight.

Around 9.30am, Queensland Police Service confirmed one of the men involved in a two-vehicle crash Oaky Creek Mine Access died at the scene around 7pm last night.

Police are holding a media conference about the incident at 11am.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS were called to a serious two-vehicle crash near a mine access in Central Queensland last night where a man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash on Oaky Creek Mine Access just before 7pm.

Two male patients were assessed at the scene.

One patient did not require transport to hospital.

The other patient suffered minor injuries and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

editors picks oaky creek mine qas rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Zafir taps out of AFC welterweight title fight against Theo Christakos

    Zafir taps out of AFC welterweight title fight against Theo...

    News Early in the round Zafir dominated his NSW-based opponent, taking the fight to the mat and clearly overpowering the younger and longer-reached Christakos.

    Smith Street Band in Airlie

    Smith Street Band in Airlie

    News Smith Street takes to Airlie main street.

    Magic Miles updated since Debbie

    Magic Miles updated since Debbie

    News Bible for boaty's prints its 12th edition.

    Knife, threats and abuse

    Knife, threats and abuse

    News "...it's further alleged that he produced a knife and made threats.”

    Local Partners