Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
Crime

Man found dead on street in Townsville CBD

by SAM FLANAGAN
15th May 2020 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been located deceased on Townsville's busiest street just after sunrise this morning.

The body was found on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St by civilians as they went about their morning business.

Police were notified of the man around 6.20am, with emergency services rushing to the location.

The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.

Emergency services initiated CPR on the man but he was not able to be revived.

Police aren't treating the death as suspicious at this stage but are currently reviewing nearby CCTV footage.

Police are currently waiting for the undertakers to remove the body.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

MORE TO COME

Emergency services on scene.
Emergency services on scene.

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Man found dead on Flinders Street

More Stories

breaking news death editors picks flinders street townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreak over money owed

        premium_icon Heartbreak over money owed

        Business A local tourism operator has spoken out about being owed $161,000 by a travel booking website for tours taken before Covid-19.

        • 15th May 2020 7:30 AM
        Surprising trend emerging in Whitsunday property market

        premium_icon Surprising trend emerging in Whitsunday property market

        Property There is one demographic that is flocking to the Whitsundays

        Calls to extend JobKeeper and help operators stay afloat

        premium_icon Calls to extend JobKeeper and help operators stay afloat

        News The PM yesterday ruled out extending the scheme but operators say it is vital in...

        Schoolboy’s entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

        premium_icon Schoolboy’s entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

        Crime The teen entrepreneur had 11 customers and $5000 in cash