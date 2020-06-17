Menu
A man has been hit by a truck on the Bruce Highway.
Man hit by truck on Bruce Highway

by SAM FLANAGAN
17th Jun 2020 6:50 AM
UPDATE: A rescue helicopter is on the way to the site a man has been hit by a truck on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services are currently organising a landing zone for the chopper.

It's believed the man will be flown to the Townsville University Hospital.

 

EARLIER: A man has been struck by a B-double truck on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville.

Emergency services received the call about 10.10pm that a man had been hit by a truck after he was allegedly walking down the centre of the Bruce Highway.

The incident has occurred between Crystal Creek and the Frosty Mango, with the man believed to be aged in his 40s.

Multiple cars have pulled over at the scene to assist the man, who is believed to be breathing and conscious.

Early reports suggest there was an empty silver Chrysler parked beside the highway along from the incident with its hazard lights on.

It is unknown at this stage if the car belonged to the man.

The truck driver called emergency services immediately after he hit the man, with police crews from both Townsville and Ingham on scene.

QAS from both locations were also sent, with reports of a possible helicopter being required.

Northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as BREAKING: Man hit by truck on Bruce Highway

