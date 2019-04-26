Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road.
KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road. Google Maps
Breaking

BREAKING: Man hits a tree, breaks knee, on Dee St

Leighton Smith
by
26th Apr 2019 12:23 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WET conditions have resulted in a vehicle colliding with a tree in North Rockhampton.

The single vehicle crash happened at 11.45am on Dee St, Koongal.

Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews are all currently attending the crash scene.

 

KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road.
KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road. Google Maps

 

A QAS spokesperson said they were treating male who was free from the vehicle but bleeding from the head with a possible broken knee.

A QPS spokesperson said Dee St is completely blocked to traffic and the Forensic Crash Investigation unit had been called in.

crash editors picks injury
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Few boats willing to head to the Islands

    Few boats willing to head to the Islands

    Fishing What's biting around the traps across the Whitsundays region.

    • 26th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Easter Bunny grabs lift on fire truck

    premium_icon Easter Bunny grabs lift on fire truck

    News Easter Bunny visits youngsters at disco, egg hunt and movie night.

    • 26th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Whitsundays Gig Guide

    Whitsundays Gig Guide

    Entertainment Who's playing across the region.