Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Rescue helicopter.
Westpac Rescue helicopter. TREVOR VEALE
News

Man run over by tractor in Orara Valley

TIM JARRETT
by
28th Aug 2019 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been run over by his own tractor at a property in Nana Glen today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a property at Nana Glen this afternoon where a 79-year-old man had been run over by his tractor.

Accessing the rear of the property by four-wheel drive ASNSW paramedics treated the man on the scene before relocating him to the helicopter landing area.

A spokesperson for the Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service said the man sustained multiple injuries but was in a  stable condition 

He will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

breaking news tractor westpac helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Nomads give a generous donation

    premium_icon Nomads give a generous donation

    News This popular destination is known for its beauty and luckily the residents have the generosity to match.　

    • 29th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Celebrating in three courses

    premium_icon Celebrating in three courses

    News Three-course meal delivery to help celebrate a community icon.

    WINNERS: Sea Eagles take out top spots

    premium_icon WINNERS: Sea Eagles take out top spots

    Sport Rising stars Dewis and Draper prove they're flying high

    Something is happening at the region's favourite lake

    premium_icon Something is happening at the region's favourite lake

    Council News The ball is rolling for the multi-million dollar upgrades.