Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man in serious condition after alleged neighbourhood dispute

kaitlyn smith
29th Jul 2020 6:23 PM | Updated: 30th Jul 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 7.30AM: A 65-year-old man has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a severe assault. 

He was initially taken to Yeppoon hospital with head and back injuries and was later transferred. 

The victim is a resident of the street and it appears it was a neighbourhood dispute.

Multiple police attended the incident. 

No one has been charged at this time. 

Police are actively investigating the incident. 

INIITIAL, 6.30PM: A MAN in his 60s has this evening suffered serious injuries following an assault at a Mulambin address, roughly 10 minutes south of Yeppoon.

The "severe assault" reportedly occurred inside a residence on Sandcastle Drive around 6.10pm.

The 65-year-old patient is said to have sustained serious head injuries, among others, and remains unconscious.

It is unknown at this time the circumstances which occurred prior to the incident.

Whether any weapons were used during the attack also remains unclear.

QPS and QAS are currently en route.

More to come.

More Stories

crime queensland crime serious assault
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday’s hidden trove key in climate change battle

        premium_icon Whitsunday’s hidden trove key in climate change battle

        Environment A world-first study reveals the region could help capture five million tonnes of CO2 by 2100 in an unlikely place.

        Woman thwarts lockdown rules at Bowen backpacker party

        premium_icon Woman thwarts lockdown rules at Bowen backpacker party

        Crime She admitted to breaching coronavirus rules when she ignored social distancing...

        Expert says MP’s Facebook post could amount to misconduct

        premium_icon Expert says MP’s Facebook post could amount to misconduct

        Politics Academic says the community should be concerned about potential broader...

        Five people taken to hospital after highway crash

        premium_icon Five people taken to hospital after highway crash

        News A woman is suffering from suspected spinal injuries after the crash at Bowen.