CURRA RESCUE: A man in his 40s is being airlifted to a hospital after falling off a ladder in Curra earlier this afternoon.
BREAKING: Man to be airlifted after serious ladder fall

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Jul 2019 2:50 PM
BREAKING 2:50pm: A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to an area north of Gympie this afternoon.

A man in his 40s is believed to have fallen off a ladder at a private property in Curra at 1.55pm.

The rescue helicopter landed at Chatsworth State School Oval as it was the best possible landing for the helicopter. The Queensland Ambulance Service has just arrived at the school ready to transport the man.

The man suffered serious head and chest injuries," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It's not sure at what height the man fell, but it was labelled a "fall from height."

The man was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition. 

