Menu
Login
Emergency services are on scene as a man is trapped at Kingaroy work site.
Emergency services are on scene as a man is trapped at Kingaroy work site. Christian Berechree
Breaking

BREAKING: Man trapped in workplace incident

Jessica Mcgrath
by
14th Sep 2018 4:17 PM | Updated: 4:35 PM

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a workplace incident in Kingaroy this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Crew members are currently on scene at a PCA work site on Alford St, attending to a patient who is trapped, possibly in a transfer bin.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics have not long arrived on the scene.

"We are assessing one patient who has their arm entrapped," he said.

Three crews are attending and were called at 3.55pm on Friday, September 14.

More information to come.

Related Items

editors picks emergency services qas qfes workplace incident
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    News Jean-Pierre Yerma is living proof that is never too late to try something new in life.

    AFL lines up for goal in Bowen

    AFL lines up for goal in Bowen

    News AFL lines up for goal in Bowen

    Local marine volunteer named award finalist

    Local marine volunteer named award finalist

    News Local marine volunteer named award finalist

    Parkrun celebrated its 150th milestone event

    Parkrun celebrated its 150th milestone event

    News Parkrun celebrated uts 150th milestone event

    Local Partners