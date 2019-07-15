Menu
House on Boat Harbour Drive at Urangan where a crime scene has been set up.
Crime

BREAKING: Manhunt after two men abducted in home burglary

Jessica Cook
by
15th Jul 2019 12:03 PM
TWO men have been forced into a car during a violent burglary at a Hervey Bay home overnight.

Maryborough detectives say four males forced entry to a home on Boat Harbour Drive in Urangan about 9pm and assaulted two men aged 27 and 22.

The two men were then forced into a car and driven from the address and further assaulted at another unknown location before escaping.

The car has been described as an older model silver or blue sedan with unknown registration.

Both men received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

