BREAKING: Man's hand reportedly amputated in boat accident

Queensland Ambulance Service are on the way to Booyan boat ramp.

UPDATE 1PM: A 63-year-old man has had his right hand completely amputated in an accident at the Booyan boat ramp.

Fisherman Gordon Ryan told the NewsMail the injured man had been helping to put a boat into the water when his hand became tangled in a rope as the boat trailer drove away.

The man is expected to be flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital for emergency surgery.

UPDATE 12.30AM: Paramedics are treating a man, believed to be in his 60s following an accident at the Booyan boat ramp, Moore Park.

A witness told the NewsMail's Tahlia Stehbens the man's hand was amputated.

Paramedics were called to the Baillies Rd boat ramp just after noon.

It's understood the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter is on the way to the scene to transport the man to hospital.

Crews treat the man following the accident.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are on the way to the Booyan boat ramp at Moore Park following reports a man has had his hand amputated in a boating accident.

Initial reports suggest the man had something looped around his hand when the trailer moved away, causing the injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics were yet to arrive on scene to assess the extent of the injury but confirmed they were responding to the boat ramp at Baillies Rd following reports of a man with a "significant" hand injury.

