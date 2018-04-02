Menu
Login
News

BREAKING: M'boro jail in lockdown after guards attacked

Annie Perets
by

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre is in lockdown after multiple prison officers were attacked by inmates.

Two guards had to be taken to hospital while others are still having their injuries assessed following the alleged violence about 4pm Monday.

A Queensland Corrective Service spokesman confirmed the jail went into lockdown.

"All prisoners are accounted for and the centre is quiet," the spokesman said.

"The matter will be referred to the CSIU for further investigation."

The spokesman said the officers involved would be provided with counselling and support.

Topics:  editors picks jail maryborough correctional centre

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tropical Cyclone Iris reforms in Coral Sea

Tropical Cyclone Iris reforms in Coral Sea

TROPICAL Cyclone Iris has re-formed in the Coral Sea, a day earlier than predicted.

Abandoned island resort sells to private investor

The lease for the resort at Paradise Bay has been acquired by Sojourn Properties.

Paradise Bay Resort, Long Is sells to private investor.

Drink driver takes out light pole

Car crash for Island Drive last night

The crash occurred just past midnight last night

TC Iris reformed as Cat 1: now tracking south

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris is expected to reform back into a cyclone on Tuesday.

Tropical Cyclone Iris has re-formed in the Coral Sea

Local Partners