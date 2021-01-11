BREAKING: Missing Biggenden hiker located 'safe' and 'well'

Police will continue their search for a missing hiker after she went missing at Biggenden yesterday. File Photo.

Police will continue their search for a missing hiker after she went missing at Biggenden yesterday. File Photo.

UPDATE:

The 61-year-old women was located safe and well within the Coongarra Rock National Park at about 11am this morning.

Earlier:

A search operation has resumed this morning after a woman in her 60s became separated from her walking party at Biggenden yesterday.

The woman was walking with two relatives along a track in the Coongarra Rock National Park when they became separated around 1.30pm.

The men walked to a nearby caravan park to raise the alarm. Police commenced a search of the immediate area, however were unable to locate the woman.

It is believed the woman is an experienced walker.

A search of the Coongarra Rock National Park will continue today involving additional police and State Emergency Service volunteers.

