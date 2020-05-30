BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in Maryborough crash

Menu
Carlie Walker
by
30th May 2020 6:07 PM
A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash at Maryborough on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1pm, police received reports about a motorcycle travelling around Dunn Street and Panorama Drive causing excessive noise.

A Road Policing Command motorcycle officer patrolling nearby attempted to intercept the Suzuki GSX750 near the corner of Neptune and Woodstock streets.

The motorcycle allegedly evaded police, accelerating away at speed and travelled through a stop sign before colliding with a Holden Barina.

The rider, a 26-year-old Maryborough man, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the Barina were not injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

