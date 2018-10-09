Menu
A utility vehicle has crashed in to a tree at Turkey Beach.
Tragic car crash at Turkey Beach

Mark Zita
by
8th Oct 2018 2:38 PM

UPDATE 5:24PM: Emergency services are still at the scene of the ute crash at Turkey Beach.

UPDATE 2:55PM:  Police have closed one lane of Worthington Road, Turkey Beach as they attend to a single vehicle car crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: There have been reports of a single vehicle car crash at Turkey Beach.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the accident happened at 2.04pm when a car crashed in to a tree at Worthington Road in Turkey Beach.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

